The Bengals placed practice squad defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced.

It is not known whether Akinmoladun tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

Last week, the Bengals placed several players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including cornerback Winston Rose, defensive tackle Margus Hunt, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and cornerback Trae Waynes.

The team removed Waynes from the COVID-19 list Wednesday. He reverts to the injured reserve list, where he has been since Sept. 7.

The Bengals also announced they signed cornerback Donnie Lewis to the practice squad. Lewis entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Browns in 2019, and he spent all of last season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Cornerback Trajan Bandy also signed to the Bengals’ practice squad. Bandy entered the league as a college free agent signee of the Steelers in April. He spent the first two games of 2020 on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Bengals place Freedom Akinmoladun on COVID-19, remove Trae Waynes from it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk