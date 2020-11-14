Bengals place Darius Phillips, John Ross on IR

The Bengals made several roster moves Saturday.

They activated defensive end Sam Hubbard from injured reserve. Hubbard returned to practice this week.

Hubbard went on injured reserve Oct. 15 with an elbow injury after being hurt in the team’s 27-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 5. Hubbard started the five games he appeared in this season and has 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a sack.

The Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips and receiver John Ross on injured reserve. They each will have to miss three games before becoming eligible to return to the active roster.

Phillips injured his groin in the team’s Nov. 1 game against Tennessee. He played all eight games with five starts this season, and has 17 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.

Ross injured a foot in Thursday’s practice. Ross, 25, played 55 snaps in the season opener but has played only 29 snaps since, and he has two catches for 17 yards.

The Bengals also elevated receiver Stanley Morgan, cornerback Jalen Davis, offensive guard Quinton Spain and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. Morgan and Davis are standard elevations, while Spain and McKenzie are COVID-19 replacements.

