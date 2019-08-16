Bengals place Christian Westerman on exempt/left squad

The Bengals are retaining offensive guard Christian Westerman‘s rights, placing him on the exempt/left squad list.

Westerman did not make the trip to Washington for Thursday’s preseason game, and the team’s radio broadcast announced Westerman is considering retirement.

The Bengals waived offensive lineman Kent Perkins earlier this week after Perkins told the team he was considering retirement.

Westerman, 26, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2016. He played two games in 2017 and 14 last season.

Westerman saw action on 96 offensive snaps and 52 on special teams in 2018.