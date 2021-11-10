Bengals place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 list

The Bengals have a bye this week but still have a bit of a COVID-19 situation.

The team has placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Cincinnati had placed linebacker Marcus Bailey on the list on Tuesday.

Awuzie signed with the Bengals as a free agent in the offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Cowboys.

He’s started eight games for the Bengals this year, recording an interception, eight passes defensed, and two tackles for loss.

Whether or not Awuzie is vaccinated, he has a decent chance of being able to play Cincinnati’s Week 11 matchup against Las Vegas. But that can change depending on whether Awuzie tested positive and how his body reacts to the virus.

