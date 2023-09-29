Bengals place Charlie Jones on injured reserve
The Bengals have placed wide receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) on injured reserve.
The rookie leads the NFL with eight punt returns for 150 yards and a touchdown. That's an 18.8 yard average.
He played three offensive snaps and 17 on special teams in three games.
The team ruled out tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring), and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) is questionable.
Quarterback Joe Burrow (ankle) is off the injury report after three full practices.