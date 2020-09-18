The Bengals confirmed earlier in the day tight end C.J. Uzomah tore his right Achilles in Thursday night’s loss to the Browns.

Uzomah’s 2020 season is finished after two games, and the Bengals placed him on injured reserve.

Uzomah, who made eight catches for 87 yards and eight touchdowns this season, is signed through next season and has a non-guaranteed base salary of $4.5 million. He has 114 catches for 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns since joining the Bengals as a fifth-round pick in 2015.

They promoted tight end Mason Schreck from the practice squad in a corresponding move. He joins Drew Sample and Cethan Carter in the tight ends room.

Schreck, a third-year player out of the University of Buffalo, entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Bengals in 2017.

He has played eight career games for Cincinnati but has no statistics. Schreck spent the first two games of 2020 on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Bengals place C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve, promote Mason Schreck originally appeared on Pro Football Talk