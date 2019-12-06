Bengals place Brandon Wilson on injured reserve

The Bengals placed safety Brandon Wilson on injured reserve Friday after claiming tackle Isaiah Prince off waivers from the Dolphins.

Wilson injured his right hand last week against the Jets.

He had played in all 12 of the Bengals’ games this season with two starts. He finishes his third season with 18 tackles, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles on defense, along with a team-high six tackles on special teams.

Wilson also returned 20 kickoffs for 625 yards and a touchdown this season, good for a league-leading average of 31.25 yards. That also ranks as the second-best single-season kickoff return average in team history.