Bengals place Ben Brown on injured reserve

Bengals center Ben Brown injured his biceps in the preseason opener against the Cardinals this weekend. It will keep him out this season.

The Bengals placed Brown on injured reserve Monday.

Brown joined the Bengals in May as a college free agent after starting 40 games at Ole Miss. He lined up at right guard and center while in college.

The Bengals have Trey Hill and Lamont Gaillard competing for the backup job behind Ted Karras.

