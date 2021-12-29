The Bengals placed receiver Auden Tate on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

Tate has been on injured reserve since Dec. 4 with a calf injury, and he has not played since Week 7. Tate is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

He has 61 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns in 35 games with 12 starts in his career.

The Bengals also announced they signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad.

Washington, a first-year player out of Wake Forest, originally signed as a college free agent in 2020. He spent last season on Cincinnati’s practice squad and was cut out of the preseason this summer.

Bengals place Auden Tate on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk