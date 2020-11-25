Bengals place Auden Tate, B.J. Finney on COVID-19 list

The hits just keep coming for the Bengals this week.

Three days after losing rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury, the Bengals announced they have placed receiver Auden Tate and offensive lineman B.J. Finney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They did remove cornerback Winston Rose from the COVID-19 reserve list, returning him to the practice squad. Rose went on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 11.

The Bengals still have practice squad receiver Stanley Morgan, defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun and safety Trayvon Henderson on the list.

Tate has played eight games with two starts, making 14 catches for 150 yards.

Finney only recently joined the Bengals and played two special teams snaps in Week 10, which is his only action with the team. He played six games with Seattle earlier this season, seeing action only on special teams.

