Bengals place Andre Smith on IR, sign Justin Murray

The Bengals placed offensive tackle Andre Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury. They signed offensive tackle Justin Murray off the Saints’ practice squad in a corresponding move.

Smith became the starting right tackle after the Bengals placed Jake Fisher on injured reserve on Nov. 7 with a heart condition.

Injuries to Smith and Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) on Sunday leave the Bengals thin at tackle beyond Eric Winston.

Murray, a first-year player, originally signed with Denver as a college free agent in 2016. He spent his entire rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Broncos waived Murray during final cuts this year, and he spent the first 10 games this season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. The Buccaneers released him from their practice squad Nov. 21, and he was signed to the Saints’ practice squad Dec. 4.

The Bengals also announced they have signed free agent linebacker Connor Harris to the practice squad.