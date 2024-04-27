Who the Bengals picked on Night 2 of the NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT (WCMH) — More dreams came true for those football players waiting to hear their names called as the NFL Draft entered its second night with the second and third rounds.

After the Bengals picked up offensive tackle Amarius Mims from Georgia in the opening round on Thursday night, Cincinnati addressed its defensive needs by selecting Michigan’s Kris Jenkins with the 49th overall pick.

Jenkins was a second-team All-Big Ten conference selection after starting all 15 games for the Wolverines during their national championship season. The Michigan team captain recorded 37 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss as well as 2.5 sacks and one interception. His dad, Kris, was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

The Bengals have two more picks to make Friday night with the 80th and 97th pick overall.

