Bengals pick Mike White off twice, draw even with Jets

Jets quarterback Mike White opened his first NFL start by completing 11 straight passes, but two of the next two throws didn’t turn out as well.

White’s pass bounced off Jamison Crowder‘s hands and Bengals safety Jessie Bates picked it off. He returned the ball to the Jets’ 1-yard-line and it looked like the Jets’ first first quarter lead of the season would be gone in a hurry.

The Jets defense made sure that wasn’t the case. Joe Mixon lost two yards on two carries and Ja'Marr Chase dropped a pass in the end zone on third down to leave the Bengals with a decision about going for it or kicking a field goal.

They opted to go for it and Quinnen Williams sacked Joe Burrow to keep the Jets up 7-0, but the Bengals would get the ball back two plays later when another White pass found its way into the hands of linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Cincinnati’s offense was more successful this time. A pass to Samaje Perine brought them inside the five-yard-line and Joe Mixon ran in from a yard out a couple of plays later to move the Bengals into a tie with the Jets.

