Bengals will pick 31st in 2022 NFL draft

There isn’t a lot of mystery about the where and why as to the Cincinnati Bengals‘ selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

By qualifying for Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals were guaranteed one of the final two spots in the opening round of the upcoming event.

And with the 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals will officially pick 31st.

For context, the Ravens sat 31st last year and got a breakout star with pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, so it’s not a draft slotting that means the Bengals won’t be able to find an instant contributor.

And the year before that, Bengals fans will recall the team nabbed a guy by the name of Tee Higgins a few picks after that slot.

