Will Bengals follow Patriots’ epic throwback jersey, helmet alternate combos?

The Cincinnati Bengals thrilled fans recently with the major jersey redesign that infused some modern looks with detailing that simply toned things down in a back-to-basics approach.

Right at the same time, the NFL started changing up rules that might allow for the Bengals to throw out some great alternate jersey looks.

And maybe even an alternate helmet.

The Bengals remained adamant they wouldn’t change the iconic striped helmet during the jersey redesign process. But new rules made it so that they could potentially roll out an alternate helmet once or twice a year — which put interesting things on the table like a helmet with black and white stripes to go with those epic color rush jerseys.

This is something the New England Patriots just announced to great effect:

The @patriots announced that they are bringing back their classic red throwback uniforms for select 2022 games 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ydoMESS8gE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 22, 2022

Could the Bengals be the next team to do something like this?

Bengals fans created some awesome ideas for alternate jersey and helmet combos that would look great. And with how modernized the team has been over the last few years with the aim at pleasing fans, maybe the Bengals have an announcement like this in store for over the summer.

