Bengals pass on trade deadline move despite need at OL and pass-rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals stood still at the NFL trade deadline this year on what was a quiet overall day for activity.

Cincinnati entered the day with serious needs in the offensive trenches and at edge rusher. But that’s a problem — those are issues for most teams in the league, so actually acquiring solutions there is both costly and unlikely.

Along the offensive line, center Trey Hopkins just hasn’t looked right since coming back from injury and right guard has been a revolving door. And Trey Hendrickson has been the only serious pass-rushing threat for the defense.

Barring a move, the Bengals will still have free agency and the waiver wire to seek out help while otherwise hoping scheme and player developments can solve some of the weaker areas of the roster.

