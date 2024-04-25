Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson requests trade

The Arizona Cardinals have not done anything in the offseason to address the defensive edge. They seem content to have Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari lead the way.

However, a very productive pass rusher might be available.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade. He is due $15 million in 2024 and $16 million in 2025 but does not have any guaranteed money remaining on his deal.

He is seeking longer-term security as he will turn 30 years old in December.

In 2023, he had a career-high 17.5 sacks, the third time in four years he had at least 13.5. He has been a Pro Bowler for three straight years.

While he will be 30 this year, he would be a fantastic addition to the Arizona defense as they have no proven pass rush.

Should the Cardinals inquire about Hendrickson? Absolutely.

With 11 selections in the 2024 draft, they can move around. Using a third-round pick to acquire Hendrickson would certainly be worth it.

