Bengals, Panthers haven’t talked Tee Higgins trade and deal is unlikely, per report

The Carolina Panthers sure looked like a team loading up to trade for a star player such as Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

But a new report says not to count on it.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, despite the recent addition of draft assets, the Panthers haven’t made overtures about a Higgins trade to the Bengals: “With Carolina now in possession of picks 33 and 39, there had been some talk of packaging those in a trade for a player like WR Tee Higgins. A league source tells me no conversations have taken place between Carolina and Cincinnati, and a trade is not likely to happen.”

Those Panthers traded superstar pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants, meaning they now own the first, 33rd, 39th and 65th picks in the top 100 of the draft.

Those picks in the 30-60 range would make for a standard-fare offering via trade for a player like Higgins. Compounding matters is Carolina’s droves of cap space that could afford a Higgins extension and the desperate need to make sure that Bryce Young, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, develops properly.

But…it takes two to make a trade happen and there’s nothing to say the Bengals are actually interested in trading Higgins despite his trade request. Another report said other teams haven’t called the Bengals since they applied the franchise tag.

With the wideout market very slow right now ahead of an extremely deep draft class, teams like the Panthers might be more comfortable waiting on the draft instead of coughing up big assets and cash for Higgins.

That could change, of course, but the most obvious trade partner for Higgins, at least right now, hasn’t hinted at wanting to do a deal.

