Bengals, Packers involved in scuffles at joint practice

It would appear history repeats itself for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wednesday during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers near Paycor Stadium, multiple scuffles broke out between the Bengals defense and Packers offense.

The exchange brought back memories of that infamous helmet-swinging fight with Aaron Donald when the Bengals and Rams held joint practices.

The day before the joint practice with the Packers, former Rams safety Nick Scott suggested he didn’t see anything like this happening.

We’ll update with more info as it becomes available, but for now, here’s a quick sampling of the reactions to the chaos, with a Packers player removed after the second issue:

Here they go again. DJ Reader and Elgton Jenkins. Broken up quicker — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 9, 2023

Jenkins being walked off by a GB staffer after his second skirmish — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 9, 2023

A quick little scuffle broke out on the defensive field where the Bengals D is going up against Packers offense Was broke up quickly — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2023

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire