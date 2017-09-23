Bengals-Packers could play in record-setting heat at Lambeau Field

The Packers and Bengals won't be able to escape the heat Sunday.

The heat wave encompassing much of the U.S. this week will extend into Sunday's Bengals-Packers game.

According to jsonline.com, the game could break the record for hottest ever played at Lambeau Field. Temperatures are predicted to hover around 88 degrees with 67 percent humidity at kickoff.

The report states that the previous high recorded at Lambeau Field had been an 84-degree day in 1963.

The Packers will return home Sunday after a tough loss last week at Atlanta. Injuries have plagued the Packers early this season, with seven players listed as doubtful on the official injury report Friday.

Among the concerns for the Packers — other than the heat — will be who Rodgers can throw the ball to against the Bengals. Randall Cobb was among the players ruled doubtful, and Jordy Nelson is officially questionable after leaving the Falcons game early with a quad injury.

While Nelson is expected to play, the heat could force players to leave the game more often in an attempt to remain hydrated. Both teams could be forced to manage their personnel differently in what could be record-breaking heat.