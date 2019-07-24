Bengals owner Mike Brown opposes 18-game schedule

Not every owner in the NFL is behind the push for an increase of the regular season to 18 games.

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown said Tuesday that he is not in favor of increasing the amount of regular season games and believes the players deal with enough beating as it is.

“These seasons are long and they take a toll on you mentally, they take a toll on players physically,” Brown said at the team’s annual media luncheon, via Joe Kay of the Associated Press. “Maybe we should just step back and accept the 16 number and go with it.”

Additionally, the idea of increasing the amount of games to 18 while limiting the players to just 16 games apiece doesn’t do it for Brown either.

“Well, that’s absurd,” Brown said. “I don’t want that.”

“Everyone knows the discussion on this. It isn’t the way football has been played. Baseball is played that way, different pitchers and all. In our game, you get the best team out there, and I think that’s the way it ought to be.”

The chance to make even more money than the league currently rakes in is the obvious reason for some within the league to float the idea of cutting two preseason games and adding to the regular season slate. The idea of an 18-game regular season schedule has been lingering around for several years despite constant push back from the NFL Players Association.