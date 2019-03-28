Bengals owner explains lone vote against pass interference replay: 'Spare me'

NFL owners voted on Tuesday to expand replay review to encompass pass interference calls.

The decision that came amid an outpouring of pressure from coaches in the wake of the critical blown NFC championship call was approved by a 31-1 vote of NFL owners.

The lone holdout? Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown.

Brown, who has voted in the past against expanding replay, explained his reasoning to reporters Wednesday at the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix.

Mike Brown doesn’t care about your PI complaints

He is not sympathetic to the plight of the Saints or any other team impacted by a bad pass interference call

“I will likely vote against the expansion of instant replay, whatever its form,” Brown told reporters. “Too many teams who felt injustice reached out with a proposal to correct it in hindsight through instant replay going forward.

“Spare me. We all have those cases.”

Mike Brown scoffed at complaints of missed calls while bringing up salient points on expanding replay. (AP)

Brown has a point. Changing this rule now won’t retroactively put the Saints in last season’s Super Bowl.

But that doesn’t mean that the league shouldn’t work to make things better moving forward. But Brown’s beef with the new rule doesn’t appear to be directly related to the pass interference aspect. He’s tired of seeing the flow of games interrupted and the impact that replay has on that front.

Will Brown’s replay-expansion concerns ring true?

It’s a legitimate concern and one that will likely be a point of contention in the fall as the replay expansion is implemented.

“It’s remarkable to me that we have as many stoppages in the game as we do,” Brown said. “I don’t want more of that. I want less of that. Instant replay is one of those. They have gotten more efficient with it. That’s good. Still, it’s a couple of minutes-plus every time it kicks in.

“I am willing to accept the calls on the field. Sometimes are better than others. It’s part of the game.”

Accepting fixable officiating errors that impact the outcomes of games is not a “part of the game” that should be accepted.

But if the new replay expansion — which will be on a one-year trial run — causes more headaches than problems fixed in the fall, Brown’s no vote could prove prescient.