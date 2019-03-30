Bengals owner confident team will reach extension with A.J. Green, but Andy Dalton has to prove it

Next season will be pivotal for the Cincinnati Bengals. The team will not only go into the year with a new head coach, but the futures of both A.J. Green and Andy Dalton could be on the line.

One of those players will go into the season not having to worry about his status. Bengals owner Mike Brown said he feels confident the team will work out an extension with Green.

Brown told the Cincinnati Enquirer the Bengals and Green “will come together” on a deal.

"Oh, I think he's a proven commodity, isn't he? The price range for him will be something for him will be something we can figure out, will come together.

"It's true with anyone, if they suddenly get an injury that it reduces them. Well that changes the equation, but I never plan on that happening. I like to think that won't happen. If A.J. is healthy, he's as good a receiver as anybody in the league.”

The 30-year-old Green has been one the best receivers in football since joining the Bengals in 2011. He’s put up 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in his eight seasons with the team. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

Green was limited to just nine games in 2018 due to a toe injury.

A.J. Green might be a life-long Bengal, but things aren't so clear with Andy Dalton. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

While Brown was optimistic the team would reach a deal with Green, he seemed less sure about extending Dalton.

Brown said the team would not consider giving Dalton a new deal before the start of the 2019 season. Dalton’s current deal keeps him with the Bengals through 2020.

"I think it's a good year for (Dalton) to show like he can, like we think he will. After he re-establishes himself we would want to get together with him and see if we can extend it.

"I think Andy is a good player and that he will rebound off last year. He was hurt. We lost so many other pieces. It fell apart, but if he's healthy and we stay healthy enough, I have confidence in him."

The team can cut Dalton next offseason and save his entire $17 million salary. The team could have also done that this offseason and saved $16 million, but it appears they’ll bring Dalton back for now.

While Dalton has showed promise at points during his career, he’s struggled with consistency. In 2018, Dalton threw 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 11 games with the Bengals. He missed the team’s last five games due to a thumb injury.

The Bengals’ decision to extend Dalton will likely hinge on whether the 31-year-old Dalton can put up big numbers in new head coach Zac Taylor’s system. Having Green healthy for the entire season should help.

