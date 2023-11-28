Bengals outside the top 25 in latest power rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals are a good example of just how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Over in the power rankings realm, the Bengals have gone from a team flirting with top-five status again to quickly falling out of the top 20 in the wake of Joe Burrow’s injury.

Case in point, a 26th overall spot in the latest offering from USA Today’s Nate Davis:

26. Bengals (26): They’ve lost 14 straight prime-time contests on the road – not including Super Bowl 56 and last season’s AFC title game. Next up? They’ll be under the lights at Jacksonville on Monday night.

That one shines a light on the upcoming primetime battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, an eight-win team fighting for the top spot in the AFC South and top AFC seeding.

The Bengals have a little extra prep time given the Monday status of that game and the Jaguars will be without one of their top linemen, so it will be interesting to see if Cincinnati can get a bounce-back win and regain some ground in the power rankings.

