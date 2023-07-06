Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. is tired of Super Bowl excuses (for Chiefs vs. Eagles)

Like pretty much anyone else at this point, Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is tired of hearing players talk about the now-infamous field conditions from last season’s Super Bowl.

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson recently took to Twitter and suggested the outcome would have been different had the game been played on real grass.

Brown, who won that game with the Kansas City Chiefs, took exception and dropped a lengthy comment:

“We talking about grass on the biggest stage…Y’all rush plan was to win with games when rushing 4 with a mix of man and zone thinking that s— was getting home ❌ !!!! On top of that y’all rushed 5 with Cov 1 and a splash of 3!! Let’s not act like the field helped me stop a bull rush, I gotta get cleats in the ground to stop it. If anything it helped y’all!!”

For what it’s worth, the NFL has quietly blamed players for their cleat choices during the game.

This actually reeks of not too long ago when a Buffalo Bills player suggested the playoff loss to the Bengals would have been different had the field not been covered in snow.

Like that, this was silly offseason talk Brown was more than happy to shut down.

