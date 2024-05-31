Bengals OT Amarius Mims named one of most polarizing rookies of 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals were pretty widely praised for taking Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, with the disclaimer added that the pick was something of a risk.

Mims, after all, looks the part of an elite right tackle at the pro level, though he had problems staying on the field in college.

That risk-reward lands Mims as one of the eight most polarizing rookies this season for Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, who says the best-case scenario is that the tackles in front of Mims on the depth chart stay healthy.

The worst case? The following:

Worst case: Either Brown goes down for a significant period and Mims is forced into action before the Cincinnati staff has been able to coach him up enough.

While Mims is doing everything he can to be ready in case the team needs him on the field as a rookie, indeed, Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown staying healthy would be optimal.

If nothing else, Mims is at least in a fantastic position, getting to learn from two similarly-sized players with very different games on opposite edges of the line.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire