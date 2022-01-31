Bengals open as slight underdogs vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to hear the Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams considering they’ve been underdogs for most of the season.

Over at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals open the Super Bowl lines as 4.5-point underdogs.

The continued underdog status combines with the fact the game takes place in the Rams’ home stadium to create the line.

Of course, it sure doesn’t hurt the NFC champions are a really good team. The Rams emerged first in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions, won 12 games, then got past Arizona, Tampa Bay and San Francisco in the playoffs.

The Bengals, after pulling off the biggest turnaround in NFL history, won 10 games, including unexpected sweeps of the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders and now Chiefs to make it to this point.

Suffice it to say, the line feels like it might grow closer as the game approaches and there isn’t a wrong way to go right now.

