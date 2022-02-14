SoFi Stadium was still buzzing from a memorable halftime show when the Bengals grabbed their first lead of the game.

On the first play of the third quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped up in the pocket and delivered a long strike down the left sideline to wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins shook off Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, caught the ball and strolled into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

Ramsey appealed to officials for a penalty and appeared to have a strong argument that Higgins grabbed his facemask to get free, but got no flag and the Bengals moved ahead 17-13 on Matt Gay‘s extra point.

Higgins now has two touchdown catches and 100 receiving yards for the day. Burrow is 13-of-19 for 189 yards and the Bengals will now try to protect the lead.

Bengals open second half with long Tee Higgins TD originally appeared on Pro Football Talk