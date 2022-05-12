  • Oops!
Bengals will open season vs. Steelers in Week 1

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals will open the 2022 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals announced the season opener on Thursday just a few hours before the NFL unveiled the full season schedule.

This is the first time the Bengals will open the season against the Steelers. It’s a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and while not the high-profile primetime game some thought the Bengals might get after a trip to the Super Bowl, it’s still a marquee matchup.

Cincinnati swept Pittsburgh last year, recording wins of 24-10 and 41-10 margins.

This game takes place on September 11 at 1 p.m. ET. The announcement:

