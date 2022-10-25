Bengals open as road favorites over Browns for MNF showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals are once again favorites, this time for a primetime homestand against the Cleveland Browns on a “Monday Night Football” AFC North showcase.

After winning two in a row as favorites, the Bengals enter the showdown as such again and will hope to make it three in a row as a bye looms.

According to the lines at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals start the week at 3.5-point favorites at home.

That’s a line that could only increase as the week continues, too. Joe Burrow threw for nearly 500 yards last week and the defense looked good despite missing key stars in a win over the Falcons.

Those Browns, on the other hand, have lost four straight to hit 2-5, including last week’s heartbreaker of a loss to Baltimore. Any divisional foe remains dangerous at any point of the season, but the Bengals will get to catch the Browns with a backup quarterback under center.

To make things even more appealing from a Bengals standpoint, coaches provided good injury updates on the likes of Logan Wilson and Trey Hendrickson.

Barring something unexpected during the march to the game, the Bengals feel like a safe bet on the road as of right now.

