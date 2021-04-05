Bengals are open to a reunion with Geno Atkins
The door might not be shut on the Geno Atkins era for the Cincinnati Bengals just yet.
Cincinnati cut the modern franchise legend earlier this offseason in a cost-cutting measure after big spending in free agency.
But director of player personnel Duke Tobin told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com that a reunion could always happen:
“Geno is one of the greatest players in franchise history and one of the best defensive tackle of the last decade. He gave us what he had last year … We’ll see if there are things that can be worked out. If it is, great. If not, I think we’ve got other guys that can fill the role.”
Publicly, the Bengals have always sounded like a team that believes Atkins has plenty of good football left but suffered an injury last year before the season even started.
Presumably, the Bengals suggested a reworked deal so that Atkins wasn’t the team’s highest cap hit and nothing worked out for the two sides. Either way, if Atkins has a soft market after the draft and in to training camps next year, he could always end up back where he’s familiar, playing with a revamped unit on a rotational basis.
