Bengals open as big underdogs in Week 10 vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the first Pittsburgh Steelers week of the Joe Burow era as massive underdogs.

Cincinnati hits the road for the Week 10 affair that features a 4:25 ET kickoff as 8.5-point underdogs, per BetMGM.

Not that a 2-5-1 team standing as the underdog against an 8-0 squad is any sort of surprise. Those Steelers have home-field advantage, one of the best pass-rushes in the NFL and Big Ben under center.

Cincinnati largely pins its hopes in this one on the historic pacing of No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, whose uncannily strong play for a rookie without a preseason has had the Bengals in a position to win most games this year — and that includes taking down a six-win Tennessee team before last week’s bye.

What should be most interesting from a betting standpoint is how the line moves in the coming days. The Bengals are interesting underdogs in large part because the Burrow factor has helped them cover most spreads this season.

If Burrow at least wills his team into keeping this one close, it’ll be a pretty intriguing hint of what’s to come in the AFC North now that the Bengals already have the division’s highest-graded passer.

