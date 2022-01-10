Bengals open as big favorites in playoff game vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals are major favorites in a playoff game.

Those Bengals will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. The whirlwind of factors around this one have positioned the Bengals as 6.5-point favorites on the opening lines, per Tipico Sportsbook.

Frankly, it’s a line that could grow even bigger in the coming days. Those Raiders just played a fifth quarter in overtime very early on Monday morning just to qualify for the playoffs. Now they have to travel across the country for a road game on a Saturday.

The Bengals also took care of business against these Raiders back in Week 11, a 32-13 win that featured a major game from Joe Mixon.

There’s always a chance would-be bettors side with the Raiders in part because the Bengals could come out sluggish after resting most of their starters in a Week 18 loss to Cleveland.

But provided the Bengals can get guys like Mixon and D.J. Reader off the COVID-19 list and don’t suffer any other setbacks, it’s reasonable to side with the Bengals.

