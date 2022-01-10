Bengals are only undefeated team vs. AFC playoff teams this year

The Cincinnati Bengals are set for a regular-season rematch on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card playoffs, a team they defeated back on November 21, 32-13.

Beating eventual AFC playoff teams ended up being quite the storyline for the Bengals. Cincinnati went 4-0 in games against the other 2021 AFC playoff teams. There was that Week 11 win over the Raiders, the sweep of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeks 3 and 12 and of course the huge Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs that clinched the AFC North.

Cincinnati ended up the only team that posted an undefeated mark against the other AFC playoff teams.

Bengals 4-0

Chiefs 3-3

Patriots 2-1

Titans 2-2

Bills 2-3

Steelers 2-4

Raiders 1-3

Interestingly enough, the Raiders helped make that 4-0 record for the Bengals with their win over the Chargers on Sunday to put them and the Steelers into the playoffs. Otherwise, Cincinnati’s record, in this case, had the Raiders and Chargers played to a tie, would have been 2-1, with the wins over the Raiders and Chiefs and a loss to the Chargers. If the Chargers had won, Cincinnati’s mark would have been 3-1, since the Steelers and Chargers would have been in.

So Bengals fans can personally thank the Raiders for all this when Vegas comes to town Saturday afternoon for their AFC Wild Card showdown.

