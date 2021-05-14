Bengals are one of three teams with rare schedule structure in 2021

Chris Roling
·1 min read
There are many takeaways to consider when looking at the recently revealed 2021 Cincinnati Bengals schedule.

One of those is the fact the team plays so many games away and at home in a row.

Starting in Week 6, for example, the Bengals have to play three straight road games against Detroit, Baltimore and the New York Jets.

According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, only the Cowboys, Colts and Bengals have three straight at home and away. Two other teams have three straight at home.

The flip side is the three straight home games starting in Week 12, where the Bengals will take on the Steelers, Chargers and 49ers all in a row at Paul Brown Stadium.

Really, the Bengals can’t feel too sour about the three straight road games early in the season — they finish the season playing five of their final seven at home, with one of the two road trips a simple trek up the highway to Cleveland.

