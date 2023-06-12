Bengals will have one preseason game broadcast on NFL Network

How about some more preseason game news for the Cincinnati Bengals?

Not long after the Bengals announced the NFL moved one of their kickoff times for one of those exhibitions, the league revealed the games that will be broadcast on NFL Network.

The Bengals get one of those games, their preseason Week 1 encounter with the Green Bay Packers. That’s the Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET kickoff. That’s part of a doubleheader for the network to start the weekend, with Denver-Arizona following three hours later.

It’s not a huge ordeal — that first exhibition doesn’t figure to see any starters. But fans will probably get to see some rookies in action for the first time in the pros — including the much-hyped Jordan Battle.

NFL Network will carry 23 live preseason games, they announced: pic.twitter.com/5WhZ1TMXei — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

