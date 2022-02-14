Bengals need one play as Tee Higgins gives team first lead of Super Bowl

Bill Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
The Cincinnati Bengals clearly wanted to continue to fireworks of the Halftime Show.

Just one play, that’s all the Bengals needed as Joe Burrow hit WR Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown strike, Higgins’ second touchdown of the night, to give the Bengals their first lead of the game, 17-13.

Jalen Ramsey fell on the play and Higgins took full advantage. It’s the new meme coming to life of “Tee Higgins is out there somewhere.”

