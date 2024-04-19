Bengals have one of NFL’s easiest schedules next year, per one metric

The Cincinnati Bengals have a tough schedule in 2024, as expected.

Granted, there was some hope from fans that things might be easier than anticipated because the team technically finished in last place in the AFC North last season and will face a last-place schedule.

Compared to the rest of the league via just one metric, the Bengals indeed slot with one of the easier schedules.

Warren Sharp recently broke down next year’s schedule rankings based on odds out of Las Vegas and the Bengals come away with the sixth-easiest schedule.

Here’s why that’s important, with Sharp explaining how his methods have worked out in the past for teams he ranks:

Of the 15 teams that actually had the easiest 2023 schedules, 10 went to the playoffs (Cowboys, Packers, Texans, Bills, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Eagles, Lions, 49ers, and Chiefs) with 9-of-15 going over their win total

This all really boils down to — of course — Joe Burrow staying healthy. But the numbers show that if he does, the opportunity to exploit a schedule that’s easier than it should be and get back to the postseason is right there.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire