Bengals give one of Ja’Marr Chase’s best friends shot as UDFA

When the Cincinnati Bengals announced the 14-player undrafted free agent class, the fact one of those guys was a best friend with Ja’Marr Chase was a footnote.

But now we know more about the connection between Chase and former Tulane cornerback Lance Robinson.

As it turns out, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Chase and Robinson knew each other since they were roughly five years old and kept in touch despite attending different high schools.

“He knows my tendencies, I know his tendencies,” Robinson said, per Hobson. “We stayed away from each other. He said, ‘You do your thing, I’ll do my thing.’ I feel like if I can do well against him, I can do well against anybody.”

Friendship wasn’t the only reason player and team were drawn to one another on the post-draft market, though.

Robinson went on to tell Hobson that one of the big reasons for his interest in Cincinnati was coaches told him they would let him learn multiple positions.

And in turn, that versatility is something the team likes and will give Robinson the best chance of cracking the final 53-man roster.

The friendship note is just a proverbial cherry on top. Robinson will get to compete with the likes of draft pick Josh Newton, DJ Ivey and Jalen Davis for backup spots on a cornerback depth chart that is a rather large question mark right now, especially with former first-rounder Dax Hill making a position change, too.

