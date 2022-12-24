Bengals OL Ted Karras hilariously got lost in return to Gillette Stadium

Ted Karras is back in the building with the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the New England Patriots for a Christmas Eve game at Gillette Stadium, and he has already forgotten where the away team’s locker room is located.

Things are a bit different being on the visiting side when returning for a game against the team that drafted you, but such was the case for Karras, who had to turn around in the other direction to join his teammates.

The Patriots selected Karras with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he served as a reliable offensive lineman for the team for multiple years before signing a three-year, $18 million deal to join the Bengals in the offseason.

Letting Karras get away is one of the questionable personnel calls that have come back to haunt Patriots coach Bill Belichick, particularly considering the struggles on the offensive line.

And now, he’ll have to come face-to-face with that decision on the football field.

