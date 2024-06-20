Bengals OL Orlando Brown Jr. calls Cincinnati home for life

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. didn’t need long to win over fans.

Long before he even stepped on the field as a starting left tackle for the Bengals in front of Joe Burrow, Brown’s personality shined through in interviews, social media work and in person.

During a recent appearance, Brown only endeared himself to fans more: “Cincinnati is such a special place to me. This is somewhere I call home and will continue to call home the rest of my life just because of the significance and the passion of the love this city has.”

From a football standpoint, Brown’s contract runs through 2026. But given the way he’s won over folks on and off the field, perhaps he gets an extension early just like Ted Karras did recently.

