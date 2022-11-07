Bengals offer injury updates on Dax Hill, DJ Reader and Chris Evans

The news is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals when it comes to key injured players.

Meeting with the media on the Monday after the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered encouraging updates.

What looked like a serious knee injury for running back Chris Evans is a PCL issue that earns him a week-to-week status.

That’s the same status first-round defensive back Dax Hill gets after suffering a shoulder injury and leaving Sunday’s win.

Then there’s star nose tackle DJ Reader. Best guess was he’d be able to make it back after the bye given the expected timeline of his injury. Taylor says the team will make a decision next week but sounded positive on the timeline.

Meaning, the Bengals are lucky to have a bye week right now. It won’t get them back someone as important as No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie, but three key names — and one top-five player at his position (Reader) — could be back for Week 11 against the Steelers.

A few injury updates, per Zac Taylor; Dax Hill (shoulder) and Chris Evans (knee, PCL) are considerer week to week. DJ Reader “optimistic it’ll be sooner rather than later.” Likely to make a decision next Monday. No update on Ja’Marr Chase. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) November 7, 2022

