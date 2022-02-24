Bengals offensive line trade targets to know before free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals will have plenty of ways to address the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow this offseason. Free agency and the draft, of course, stick out as the most prominent.

Just don’t forget the trade market.

There’s an idea that good offensive linemen don’t go up for trade very often and/or don’t slip to free agency because lines across the league are so bad. That’s partially true, but Orlando Brown Jr. and other recent deals say otherwise, and the Bengals sitting with so much cap space could mean helping another team with a salary dump.

Here are a few names to keep in mind as potential trade targets this offseason.

Laremy Tunsil, Texans

Tunsil’s the obvious one, so much so a Bengals player seemingly tried to recruit him on social media. He’s 27, a former first-round pick and only has one year left on his current deal. In 2020, his last notable stretch of big playing time, he played 817 snaps, allowing two sacks and earning an 85.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. Bringing him aboard would mean sacrificing big draft assets and moving Jonah Williams to another position, but it might be worth it.

Mekhi Becton, Jets

Becton, the 11th pick in 2020, had a struggle-filled start as a rookie, allowing seven sacks with seven penalties. He played just one game in 2021 due to multiple setbacks on a knee injury and conditioning issues. Those struggles could make him cheaper via trade than one might suspect though and his cap hit in each of the next two seasons is less than $6 million before any talk about a fifth-year option. He’s got experience with current Bengals line coach Frank Pollack, too. It’d be a potentially low-cost investment with big possible rewards.

Ryan Ramczyk, Saints

Probably not happening, but the fact the Saints are yet again in all sorts of cap trouble makes it worth bringing up. Ramczyk is one of the best right tackles in football, hence the 84.1 PFF grade last year with just two sacks allowed over 653 snaps. That would also explain the cap hit of $23 million next year, then $17.8 million the year after that before a potential out. Otherwise, he’s due $19 million or more every season through 2026. If the Saints want to shed salary for whatever reason though, getting a star on the right side who is still just 27 is a good idea.

Andre Dillard, Eagles

A former first-rounder displaced by a seventh-rounder, Dillard has had a hard time keeping a job with the Eagles. But he’s still just 26 and roughly $4 million cap hit in 2022. If Pollack believed he could get some strong play out of him on the right side, it probably wouldn’t cost too much to get him in town.

La'el Collins, Cowboys

The Cowboys want to win now, but they’ve also got a ton of massive contracts to balance. One of those belongs to Collins, who missed all of 2020 with a hip injury, then missed five games in 2021 due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and then allegedly trying to bribe a drug tester. On the field, Collins played 671 snaps and allowed just two sacks, good for an 82.0 PFF grade. He’s a cap hit of $15.25 million in each of the next two seasons before more than $13 million in 2024, so the Bengals would inherit multiple risks for a possible immediate fix on the right side.

Tytus Howard, Texans

Everybody seems to talk about Tunsil, but don’t forget Howard. A first-rounder in 2019, Howard didn’t get to play left tackle because of Tunsil and instead worked at right tackle and left guard. Given a chance to play some left tackle in 2021, he shined. As a whole, he allowed just two sacks last year over 900-plus snaps. He’s still just 25 and on a cheaper contract. His pro journey so far could mean he upgrades whatever spot the Bengals need him at after free agency and the draft, plus there’s the chance Pollack really unlocks that first-round upside.

Shaq Mason, Patriots

A fun success story from the fourth round of the 2015 draft, Mason’s been a staple of Foxboro offensive lines for years. This past season he ranked as one of the NFL’s best guards with an 85.2 PFF grade with one sack allowed over 955 snaps. But the Patriots might be agreeable to a trade after recent spending sprees, the presence of Michael Onwenu as a replacement and Mason’s cap hits of $10.275 million in 2022 and $8.875 million in 2023. Still just 28, Mason would make sure the Bengals don’t have to think about right guard for a while.

