Bengals offense ranked among the best by win shares

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has been one of the best in the league for the past few seasons with Joe Burrow leading the way.

This year, after not losing much production on paper, they project to be one of the top teams again.

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com wrote that the Bengals, by win-share projections, look to be the fourth-best offense in the NFL in 2023 behind the Chiefs, Eagles and Bills, in that order.

Frelund said that Burrow has the second-highest win-share projection of any quarterback in the league, Ja’Marr Chase is third for wide receivers and Tee Higgins is 11th.

Orlando Brown was an important addition for the Bengals, putting them 0.01 wins above the Cowboys on offense, though Frelund notes that could also be due to the fact Cincinnati’s defense has more “questions” and their offense will have to make up for that.

The Bengals offense being ranked high was expected, and to be in the conversation with some of the best teams in the league is exactly where they want to be right now.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire