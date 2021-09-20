Bengals offense gets brutal scores from Pro Football Focus

A loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 2 produced some stunningly bad grades for the Cincinnati Bengals at Pro Football Focus.

This is especially true for the offense headed up by Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow. At Pro Football Focus, only one player on offense graded better than a 66.6: Tyler Boyd at 80.8.

The offensive line was largely a disaster across the board. The overall grades for the starters:

Jonah Williams: 45.2

Quinton Spain: 48.5

Trey Hopkins: 64.8

Xavier Sua-Filo: 41.7

Riley Reiff: 58.4

It was a big bounce-back game for Trey Hopkins, as expected as he gets more comfortable after coming back early from an injury. The coaching staff might need to think about making some changes at guard though, as there is no excuse for only one offensive lineman (Hopkins, 72.2) grading better than a 60 in pass-blocking.

The grades do reflect the Bengals continue to look better and better defensively. But the big concern remains a shoddy line in front of Burrow, who is on pace to take a disastrous number of hits.

