Bengals: Odell Beckham Jr. signs with division rival Ravens

A Cincinnati Bengals division rival will be getting some long-needed help in their wide receiver room this coming season.

Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the Baltimore Ravens for one year and $15 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Beckham will join Rashod Bateman as help for Lamar Jackson, who is still struggling to get a long-term extension from the Ravens and has requested a trade, though it doesn’t seem they plan to honor that.

Jackson posted a screenshot of him on a Facetime call with Beckham after the signing was announced.

We have not seen Beckham on the field since the 2022 Super Bowl when the Rams beat the Bengals and he sat out all of the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

It is a solid move for the Ravens, but the Bengals have improved much more over the offseason and will likely still be the AFC North favorites when the regular season comes around.

