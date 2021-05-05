Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Joe Mixon shouldn’t come off the field

The Bengals played without running back Joe Mixon for most of last season and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan doesn’t want that to be the case again in 2021.

Giovani Bernard is gone after a long run in the Bengals backfield, which leaves Samaje Perine in line for the No. 2 job while Trayveon Williams, sixth-round pick Chris Evans, and undrafted free agent signing Pooka Williams are in the mix for roles as well. After the draft, Callahan said none of them will be seeing much of the field if all goes according to plan.

“I don’t want Joe to leave the field, personally, and I think he’s up to that challenge,” Callahan said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “He has some things he has to improve pass-protection-wise. Joe shouldn’t come off the field, he should be on the field every down.”

Mixon has never played more than 60 percent of the Bengals’ offensive snaps in a season. It sounds as if that’s set to change as long as Mixon is able to avoid injuries like the foot problem that limited him to six games in 2020.

