Bengals observations: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins look even better

It only took Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning a few practices to recognize that when he’s on the field with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, he can play the game completely differently.

Browning, who has been getting first-team reps as Joe Burrow recovers from a calf strain, holds his eyes on the safeties longer because he knows that the Bengals’ receivers will get open. At practice on Monday, Browning took a shot with a deep ball down the field even though Chase was blanketed in coverage. Browning admittedly underthrew the ball, but Chase made the catch down the sideline anyway.

“With the first team, you always know where you’re going to go a little bit more based on the coverage,” Browning said. “My observation has been that you end up throwing more to the guy that you think you’re going to throw to. They just win at such a high percentage and run routes exactly the way you’re supposed to.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's deep touchdown catch was the highlight of Bengals practice on Monday.

Chase and Higgins have already accomplished a lot, but they’re still both so early in their careers. Without Burrow, they’ve been the best two players on the field at Bengals training camp. They’ve carried the offense through a stretch of good practices even though the Bengals are rotating through two backup quarterbacks with the first-team offense.

On Monday, Chase and Higgins were great in particular against zone coverage. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had several defenders in the area around the Bengals’ two wide receivers, but Chase and Higgins just kept finding ways to get open.

“They continue to raise the standard,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s a credit to (wide receivers coach Troy Walters) really pushing them. I get that you’re talking about Ja’Marr and Tee, which you should, because I think they’ve had an outstanding training camp.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins looks faster and is showing more versatility in 2023.

Higgins made two big catches crossing over the middle of the field past the first down line on Monday, and the coaching staff has expanded his route tree. Chase is running just about every route in the offense and is making plays all over the field.

Browning’s best play of the day was a throw over the middle of the field between the safeties to Boyd. Browning said that he barely has to look to see if Boyd is open on short routes over the middle of the field because of Boyd’s consistency in those matchups.

The Bengals’ secondary, especially cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, has shined during camp, but the star power in the Bengals’ receiver room has given the edge to the Bengals’ offense.

“Tee and Ja’Marr are both No. 1 receivers,” Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. said. “Nobody can stop them. You see it every day in practice, the type of talent that they have and the types of workers they are. They’re different. You have to double those guys. In a one-on-one opportunity, it won’t end up well for the defense. Even double teams. Anything they can get, they’ll make the play.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got a high five from safety Nick Scott after another catch from Chase on Monday.

How Irv Smith Jr. is fitting in

Before training camp, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan described how new tight end Irv Smith Jr. gives the offense a different dynamic than it has had in the past. Smith Jr. has a lot to prove to show that he’s the same caliber of tight end as former Bengals C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst, but Smith Jr.’s athleticism and his ability to stretch the field jump out.

“Irv does a good job creating separation,” Browning said. “You can tell his quickness on choice routes and stuff like that. When it’s time to open up the offense, he can run really well. There’s a feeling-out (process), seeing how he fits in and what his role will be. I’m looking forward to seeing him even more in the passing game.”

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. showed his speed as he broke open for a touchdown catch on Monday.

Smith Jr. caught his first touchdown of training camp on Monday. On a broken play as Browning scrambled around in the pocket, Smith outran his defender on the back line of the end zone and made the running catch.

“I’m getting acclimated, and I’m learning the offense the best I can so I can play fast and make plays,” Smith Jr. said. “I love the chance to show my abilities. Whether it’s my athleticism or a chance to go up and make a contested catch. Those opportunities don’t come too often, so I got to make the most of them when I get them.”

The Bengals have a blazing rookie class

The Bengals prioritize speed when they scout NFL Draft prospects, and the speed in their rookie class is translating right away into impact plays in training camp.

Second-round pick DJ Turner has been a training camp star, and the cornerback has looked much more polished than most rookies at his position have been at the start of Bengals training camp over the last few years. On Monday, Turner went stride for strike with Chase on a deep ball. Turner also made a leaping pass breakup on a goal-line fade to rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, who has a height advantage.

“DJ is patient and he’s fast,” Iosivas said. “He’s really good when the ball is in the air. He knows when to punch and when to jump.”

Turner has traded first-team reps with seventh-round pick DJ Ivey, whose speed, frame and strength make you wonder how he fell so far in the NFL Draft. On Monday, Ivey consistently stuck with receivers on deep routes and stayed physical when receivers cut back toward the quarterback.

“Ivey is long, and he’s fast too,” Iosivas said. “You have to make sure you get off of his press or he’s just going to hold you up.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is living up to his billing as an elite athlete.

Iosivas has won more than his fair share of matchups. He makes a few catches a day with the second-team offense. He’s at his best outside of the numbers and has been very successful reeling in back shoulder throws. He also caught a slant for a touchdown on Monday.

“My speed is really showing out right now,” Iosivas said. “When you get in someone's head with your speed, they always want to play you over the top. You get them on the back shoulder. I’ll get them over the top sometimes. Whatever is open.”

