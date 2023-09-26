Bengals o-line looks great and other snap count takeaways from win vs. Rams

The most notable snap count tally of all for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night belonged to quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who provided an injury update after the game, toughed it out to the tune of playing all 77 offensive snaps.

So did his starting offensive line, which leads off the snap count takeaways from the big win that moved the Bengals to 1-2 on the season:

Besides some rough patches from Cordell Volson, it’s looking the like the Bengals have a really, really good offensive line this year. It wasn’t always easy to see it over the first two weeks, but the Browns and Ravens tend to do that. And on Volson, don’t throw in the towel yet — everyone tends to struggle against Aaron Donald, after all.

Tee Higgins notably left for the locker room at one point and struggled all night, yet still played 86 percent of the snaps.

Joe Mixon dominated the backfield again to the tune of 75 percent of the snaps.

Tanner Hudson, called up from the practice squad, led all tight ends with 36 snaps and one has to wonder if we’re going to be seeing more of him soon.

Rookie Charlie Jones got three snaps, notably receiving two targets with one catch.

Dax Hill is a workhorse at 100 percent of the snaps again and might just be a breakout star. He was getting that all-over-the-place Jessie Bates treatment and made a handful of huge-impact plays.

DJ Reader played 51 percent of the snaps, which feels like the norm — and it illustrates what a game-breaking player he really is.

Active for the first time this season, Joseph Ossai got just five snaps. Expect his usage to ramp up in the coming weeks.

Trey Hendrickson on 46 snaps — two sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits with plenty of pressures, too.

