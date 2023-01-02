Bengals can now win AFC North vs. Bills thanks to Ravens loss

The Cincinnati Bengals got something of a gift from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

While the Bengals prepped for “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore went out on the Sunday night game and lost to the Steelers, 16-13.

For the Bengals, that means Monday night against the Bills is a chance to wrap up the AFC North crown with a win, a chance that seemed reserved only for Week 18 when they actually play the Ravens.

Beating the Bills to secure the division would guarantee the Bengals at least one home playoff game.

Another wrinkle — the Chiefs play next Saturday. If they lose, the Bengals will still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs when they play on Sunday. But if the Chiefs win, the Bengals can only top out at the No. 2 seed.

Interestingly, with the Bengals knowing their seeding fate by the time they take the field next Sunday, there is always a scenario where they could rest starters as a sort of mini-bye. But securing the No. 2 seed would still guarantee two home playoff games.

That’s getting ahead of things, yet worth mentioning. The Bengals have to win Monday night for it to matter. They would still have a shot at the AFC North in Week 18 even if they lose Monday night, but that’s a short week turnaround against a divisional foe.

If the Bengals win Monday night, it will slam home the first back-to-back divisional titles in franchise history and keep the top two seeds in the conference in play.

